Delhi Excise Policy row: AAP says BJP threatened, offered bribes to its MLAs; Kejriwal calls it 'serious matter'

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold 'by hook or crook' and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Published: 24th August 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 02:22 PM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, at the party office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED".

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said.

ALSO READ | Delhi Excise Policy row: ED tracks cash used for liquor ‘kickback’; closes in on Kejriwal government

"They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too said some of his MLAs have approached him alleging that they have been threatened and offered bribes to break the party and the AAP's political affairs committee will meet on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

A couple of days back, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is facing a CBI probe in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, had claimed that he was offered the CM's post by the BJP and a withdrawal of all cases if he quit AAP.

"Some MLAs have approached me and told me that they have been threatened, offered bribes to break the party. This is a very serious matter. We will have a political affairs committee meeting over the issue at 4 pm today to take stock of the situation," he told reporters.

Kejriwal was questioned about these claims at an event to flag off 97 electric buses. On being questioned about the CBI raids, he said the probe and raids will continue till the Gujarat Assembly elections slated later this year.

