1,000 sandalwood plants in Lutyens’ zone will get round-the-clock security 

According to the plan, besides extra care, security guards will be deployed to ensure that the sandalwood saplings are not stolen or damaged.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A rare plan to grow 1,000 sandalwood trees in Lutyens’ Delhi has begun with the arrival from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh of the first batch of their saplings, which will receive unusual pampering  round the clock security guards will protect the saplings from possible theft and damage.

The national capital already has sandalwood trees at parks and gardens such as Lodhi Garden, Buddha Park and Talkatora Garden but this is for the first time when sandalwood plantation is being taken up at such a big scale, an official said.

According to the plan, besides extra care, security guards will be deployed to ensure that the sandalwood saplings are not stolen or damaged. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that a total of 1,000 saplings of red and white sandalwood trees will be planted in “closed locations” like parks, gardens of residential societies due to security concerns, under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

The first consignment of the sandalwood saplings has arrived in the national capital and preparations are underway for their plantation, Chahal said, adding they will not be planted along road stretches.  “If we plant sandalwood saplings along road stretches, they may get stolen, vandalised or damaged. These saplings require extra care and security. Our existing guards will be used for the safety of the saplings,” he said.

Chahal said 600 saplings will be planted in the south circle of the NDMC which includes areas like Lodhi Garden, Sarojini Nagar, Chanakya Puri, among others, while the north circle includes locations like Rajpath, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place, Mother Teresa Crescent and Gole Market, among others.
 

