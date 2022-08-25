Home Cities Delhi

Battered by heatwaves and high PM concentration, Delhi emerges as major pollution hotspot in North India

Within the NCR, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan reported the highest PM 2.5 average of 134 µg/m³, followed by Manesar (119 µg/m³), Ghaziabad (101 µg/m³), Delhi (97 µg/m³), Gurugram (94 µg/m³) & Noida (80 µg/m³).

Published: 25th August 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Battered by heatwaves and high Particulate Matter (PM) concentration, Delhi-NCR emerged as a major pollution hotspot in North India this summer, a time of the year, which usually does not see high pollution levels, said a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report on Wednesday which was based on a nationwide assessment of summer pollution. 

Summer this year was not only unusually hot but also uncharacteristically high on particulate pollution, especially in North India. High PM 2.5 levels were observed not just in megacities but in smaller towns and cities as well, said the report.

According to the report, North India was the most polluted with Delhi -NCR being the hotspot.  Within the NCR, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan reported the highest PM 2.5 average of 134 µg/m³.

This was followed by Manesar (119 µg/m³), Ghaziabad (101 µg/m³), Delhi (97 µg/m³), Gurugram (94 µg/m³) and Noida (80 µg/m³), the report states.

“The PM2.5 average of NCR region is almost three times the average of the cities in southern India,” it said. 

The findings have emerged from the analysis of summer air quality undertaken as part of the air quality tracker initiative of the Urban Lab at CSE.

However, daily peak pollution levels were found to be the highest in east India 168ug/m3, with cities of Bihar recording the highest levels.

North India with 142 µg/m³ summer peak was the second worst in the country.

Avikal Somvanshi, senior programme manager at the Urban Lab, said that the average pollution this summer is higher than the previous summer. 

North India has recorded a staggering 23% increase in seasonal PM2.5 levels compared to the previous summer based on an average of cities that have valid daily PM2.5 concentration data of both summers (1 March to 31 May).

“Within the region, NCR was the worst performing sub-region with 25.8% increase in seasonal PM2.5 level. Central India registered an increase of 15.6% while West India (4.2%) and East India (1.8%) registered increase under 5%,” it said.  

High summer pollution is a result of a combination of pollution from vehicles, industry, power plants, waste burning, and dust sources and wind-blown dust, aggravated by heat and arid conditions.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of CSE, said, “Due to heat conditions and growing desertification, summer months usually see high dust impacts. The dust is also a carrier of toxic substances from combustion sources including vehicles, industry, power plants etc. This requires significant tightening of action to control emissions from each pollution source as well as massive efforts to combat desertification, improve soil stabilisation, green-walling through afforestation, and reduce the heat island effect in cities,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Pollution north India Air Quality
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp