Home Cities Delhi

Civic body okays move to restore Gole Market building as museum

According to it, the project was pending since 2006 due to various litigations.

Published: 25th August 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal for the conservation and restoration of the main Gole Market building as a museum at an estimated cost of Rs 26.71 crore, according to an official statement.

According to it, the project was pending since 2006 due to various litigations. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena inspected Gole Market on June 16 and directed officials to immediately start working on getting the required permissions to begin restoration work of the heritage building at the earliest along with revamping the surrounding areas, the statement said.

It added the theme of the museum will be decided by the NDMC later. “The infrastructure estimate comprises rehabilitation and conservation of Gole Market and redevelopment of the surrounding area, construction of service block and subway between service block and Gole Market building, including civil work, interior restoration, up-gradation, electrical, lighting fixtures, fire fighting works, etc,” the statement said. 

The project envisages renovation of the heritage building, construction of a glass dome in its central courtyard, recasting of the first floor, interior improvements with a false ceiling and decorative lighting, central air conditioning, and ornamental fitting among others. Other decisions of the NDMC included the construction of an additional block in the Indira Niketan Working Women Hostel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Delhi Municipal Council museum Gole Market building
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp