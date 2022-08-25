No admission to EWS kids, private school rapped in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has withdrawn official recognition of a Rajinder Nagar private school for refusing admissions under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota and not providing free stationery, books and uniforms to students already admitted under the category, officials said on Wednesday.

The institution, JD Tytler School, has also been asked not to admit any students for the 2022-23 academic session, and pay salaries and arrears of the staff till the school is in operation, they said. There was no immediate reaction from the school authorities. The decision has been taken based on recommendations of the SC/ST Welfare Committee. This order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) will be in effect from April 1, 2022.

“It was found that the school had not taken admission of some students under EWS quota. The action was recommended keeping in mind the interests of the children studying in the school. The school has been instructed not to admit new students in any class from the academic session 2022-23 onwards,” said Vishesh Ravi, Chairman of the SC/ST Welfare Committee.

