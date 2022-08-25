Sisodia reviews work of 11 government hospitals in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, reviewed the various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday including the upcoming hospitals which will add 10,000 plus beds to the healthcare infrastructure of the national capital.

Sisodia reviewed the progress of construction works of hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds. In the meeting, the officials informed Sisodia that the construction works will be completed by next year-end.

To ensure the completion of projects on time, the on-site inspections of the hospitals are being conducted every 15 days, the officials said. The government is building four new hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal and Siraspur.

To deal with the emergency and critical cases, the government is coming up with seven new ICU hospitals across the capital. These hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds and will be semi-permanent.

Timelines for completion of hospitals

Shalimar Bagh Hospital by end of 2022

Kirari Hospital by February 2023

Sultanpuri Hospital by November this year

Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital by November this year.

Hospital in GTB by the end of 2022

Sarita Vihar Hospital by October this year

Raghubir Nagar Hospital by end of 2022

Hospitals to have seven new ICU’s

To deal with the emergency and critical cases, the government is coming up with seven new ICU hospitals across the capital. These hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds.



NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, reviewed the various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday including the upcoming hospitals which will add 10,000 plus beds to the healthcare infrastructure of the national capital. Sisodia reviewed the progress of construction works of hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds. In the meeting, the officials informed Sisodia that the construction works will be completed by next year-end. To ensure the completion of projects on time, the on-site inspections of the hospitals are being conducted every 15 days, the officials said. The government is building four new hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal and Siraspur. To deal with the emergency and critical cases, the government is coming up with seven new ICU hospitals across the capital. These hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds and will be semi-permanent. Timelines for completion of hospitals Shalimar Bagh Hospital by end of 2022 Kirari Hospital by February 2023 Sultanpuri Hospital by November this year Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital by November this year. Hospital in GTB by the end of 2022 Sarita Vihar Hospital by October this year Raghubir Nagar Hospital by end of 2022 Hospitals to have seven new ICU’s To deal with the emergency and critical cases, the government is coming up with seven new ICU hospitals across the capital. These hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds.