Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme

The court asked the Centre to file a consolidated reply on petitions challenging the scheme and separate replies on those pleas which have challenged the recruitment processes.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and asked the central government to file its reply on a batch of petitions challenging the scheme. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted four weeks to the Centre to file the response.

The court asked the Centre to file a consolidated reply on petitions challenging the scheme and separate replies on those pleas which have challenged the recruitment processes in accordance with the previous advertisements in the  Army, Navy, and Air Force before the introduction of the Agnipath Scheme. Counsel for one of the petitioners urged the court to stay the operation of the scheme till the petitions are decided.

The court, however, refused to stay the scheme saying that it was not passing any interim order and will hear the matter finally. “We will not stay it. If you succeed you will get it,” the bench orally said.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some other petitioners, said the court may say that the appointment through the Agnipath Scheme will be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions.
To this, the bench said, “it is always there”.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the defence forces between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Protests had erupted in several states soon after the scheme was announced last month.
Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment under the scheme in 2022.
During the hearing when the bench sought to know if the Centre has filed its reply, the government counsel said notice was yet to be issued and the Supreme Court had said that all the matters relating to the scheme be transferred to the Delhi High Court and some of the petitions are yet to be received here.
The bench said that even if notice was not issued on the last date of hearing on July 20, ‘the understanding’ was that the court will hear the matter on the next date.

“You were required to file a reply,” it said. The court said there are different types of matters in the batch related to the scheme and previous recruitment processes and added, “The point is we cannot be endlessly dragging this matter.’ Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said their consolidated reply was almost ready and it needs to be vetted by the Solicitor General after which it will be filed in the court.

She sought some time to file the reply in the matters relating to the Agnipath Scheme. The HC said, “There are different categories of matters and there is a list before us. There are cases where the selection is over, where the selection is midway. There are slightly different types of cases. You file a reply. We will hear this matter finally.” The apex court on July 19, transferred here all the pleas pending before it challenging the scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

The top court has also asked the high courts of Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna, and Uttarakhand to transfer the PILs against the Agnipath scheme pending before them to the Delhi High Court or keep it pending till a decision from the Delhi High Court is delivered, if the petitioners before it so desire. 

Recruitment
The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the defence forces between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath Scheme Indian Armed Forces Delhi High Court
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp