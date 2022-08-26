Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to have 11 new hospitals with 10,000 beds soon: Sisodia

A government circular stated that, with the new hospitals, 10,000-plus hospital beds will be added to the capital’s healthcare infrastructure.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals that will add more than 10,000 beds to the city’s health infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the public works department (PWD) portfolio, announced this after reviewing various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

Sisodia reviewed the progress of the construction work for hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, the statement said.

“These 11 new hospitals will give a boost to the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of these. With these new hospitals, 10,000-plus hospital beds will be added to the capital’s healthcare infrastructure,” it added.

Officials informed Sisodia that the construction work of all these hospitals will be completed by the end of next year. Of the four hospitals being built by the Delhi government at Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal and Siraspur, the 11-storey facility at Siraspur will have 1,164 beds, while the other hospitals will have 691 beds each, according to the statement.

Earlier, Sisodia had claimed that to augment the Capital’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government increased beds across its various hospitals to 13,844 from 10,055 nearly two years ago.
The government also added additional oxygen beds in their hospitals, with the outcome budget showing an increase from 3,865 beds in 2019-20 to 9,243 beds till December last year. “This is permanent infrastructure which will continue to help Covid patients,” the minister had said in his budget speech in the Assembly.

