High court grants bail to 19-year-old rag-picker in Jahangirpuri violence case  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 19-year-old rag-picker in a case concerning the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti earlier this year.

Justice Yogesh Khanna noted that the accused, who was in custody since April, was not identified in the CCTV footage and was not required for the purpose of investigation and thus admitted him to bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

‘So far as the petitioner herein is concerned, he has not been identified in any of the CCTV coverage. Admittedly, he is aged about 18-19 years and is running in custody since 17.04.2022. The charge sheet has since been filed, hence the investigation against petitioner stood completed,’ said the court in its order dated August 24.

‘Looking at his period of custody; the investigation being complete, and the petitioner being no more required for the purpose of investigation, is admitted to bail on his executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court/Duty MM,’ the court ordered.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left eight police personnel and a civilian injured. The court recorded that FIR was registered for the alleged commission of offences under the IPC and the Arms Act, and an examination of CCTV footage revealed that several persons holding swords, sticks, and weapons formed part of the unlawful assembly.

