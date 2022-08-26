Home Cities Delhi

Jamia Millia approves cancellation of admission of activist Safoora Zargar

The matter was approved by the department’s Board of Studies, which is the highest decision-making body of the department.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Safoora Zargar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Citing unsatisfactory” progress in her thesis work, Jamia Millia Islamia’s Department of Sociology has approved the cancellation of admission of scholar and activist Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in a 2020 riots case, a senior varsity official said. 

The matter was approved by the department’s Board of Studies (BoS), which is the highest decision-making body of the department. The official said a notification by Dean’s office in this regard will be issued in the coming days. Zargar is enrolled with the Department of Sociology in the integrated MPhil/PhD programme.  She, meanwhile, has accused the administration of being discriminatory and “holding” grudges. Zargar and some Jawaharlal Nehru University student leaders have been accused of being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 violence in northeast Delhi.  

 “Zargar has been given multiple extensions over the years and the university has tried to help her but her performance has been unsatisfactory. Her supervisor and Research Advisory Committee (RAC) recommended the cancellation of her admission,” the official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. The recommendation of RAC was then approved by the Department Research Committee.  “The final approval has come from the Board of Studies. We are expecting notification in this regard in the coming days,” the official said.  

Zargar tweeted that her application for an extension of Mphil thesis submission has been put on hold for over eight months. She has been informed by RAC verbally that she is not being granted an extension.  “I fear that my admission will be cancelled soon. This is sheer discrimination and no official is responding. I have knocked on every possible door but to no avail,” she said.  On Wednesday, Zargar also wrote to Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar that she is being subjected to undue harassment and ridicule at the hands of the administration.

“While UGC has granted five consecutive Covid extensions I have been given only one. I was forced to apply for an extension under the women scholar category, only to be denied after months citing ‘unsatisfactory progress’....This is in clear violation of the UGC guidelines and points to the malafide intentions of the Supervisor and the department. I will be taking all remedial action available to me,” the letter read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Safoora Zargar Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia cancels Safoora Zargar's admission
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp