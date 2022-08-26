Home Cities Delhi

Rain water harvesting systems at 150 parks under MCD: Officials

The water crisis is a global problem for which integrated efforts are required at all levels with responsibility and dedication.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rainwater harvesting systems have been installed at 150 parks under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by converting defunct tubewells to curb water scarcity, officials said on Thursday.
MCD has identified 258 parks under this project and a budget of Rs 41 lakh was allocated for it, it said in a statement.

The civic body is committed to working for the public by maximising the use of its available resources. These rainwater harvesting systems have been installed by converting defunct tubewells, at an expense of Rs 15,000 per system. Apart from this 40 mm, 20mm and 10-mm granules have been put in the pits, so that the water will filter properly, the MCD said.  

The water crisis is a global problem for which integrated efforts are required at all levels with responsibility and dedication. Indiscriminate exploitation of groundwater has resulted in depleting groundwater levels and causing a severe water crisis.

Working in this direction, the MCD has installed a rainwater harvesting system in its various parks so that it can contribute towards resolving this problem to some extent, it said. The work has been completed at 150 parks and the installation of the remaining 108 water harvesting systems is expected to be completed in two weeks, officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rainwater harvesting systems Municipal Corporation of Delhi water crisis
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp