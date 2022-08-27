24-year-old Delhi man dies while trying to save dog

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man died while he was trying to save a street dog. The victim’s bike slipped when a dog came in front of his bike and was later hit by a pick-up van, said police. The accident took place in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Biharipur.

“At 11 pm, we received a call regarding the accident at Pushta road of Wazirabad Village,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). People at the accident site informed the police that his bike slipped while he was trying to save the stray dog. He was then hit by a passing pickup van, whose number was not noticed by anyone. After falling, he received injuries on the back side of his head and succumbed to death at the spot, the DCP said.

The police said that he died due to injuries in his head and no helmet was found at the accident site. The deceased was working in Leela Hotel near Karkardooma court for the past one year. He was a helper-cum-cook. His father also works in the kitchen at DDU hospital, police added.

“A crime team was called to the spot and CCTVs are being analysed. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Wazirabad police station,” the DCP said.According to the official data, more than 500 people lost their lives in the first half months of 2022, while 2,300 accidents were reported in this same period.

