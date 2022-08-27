Home Cities Delhi

Exploring the beauty of bhaav and bandish

Once the mainstay of courtesans and later, an integral part of Hindi cinema—Thumris have been explored by the doyens of music over the years.

Published: 27th August 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustani classical vocalist Madhumita Ray (Centre)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Among the many art forms that are significant in North Indian culture and tradition Thumri—a style in Hindustani classical music dates back to the 19th Century remains one of the most popular musical genres. Once the mainstay of courtesans and later, an integral part of Hindi cinema—Thumris have been explored by the doyens of music over the years.

In fact, several patrons still continue to enjoy this melodious form. In order to promote and preserve the heritage of this form, the Sahitya Kala Parishad is hosting a three-day Thumri Festival at Kamani Auditorium. Renowned artists such as Madhumita Ray, an exponent of Gwalior-Rampur Gharana; Indrani Mukherjee, a Hindustani classical vocalist from the Kirana Gharana; and Pandit Bholanath Mishra, an exponent of Banaras Gharana; were included in the inaugural performance line-up on Friday. Today and tomorrow, patrons will also get to witness musical magic by talented artists such as Dr Rita Dev, Sonali Bose, Indresh Mishra, Sunanda Sharma, etc.

Talking about the Festival, PT Bholanath Mishra, Hindustani classical vocalist shared, “This festival includes patrons of Hindustani classical music as an audience. We come across people who are devoted towards thumri.” Indrani Mukherjee, concluded, “Thumri is very special to all music lovers; it is an indispensable part of north Indian classical music. It is usually called a light classical music, but I don’t believe so. I am glad that a festival like this is being organised.” 

Pandit. Bholanath Mishra on the harmonium (centre) with accompanists
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindustani classical music Thumris Sahitya Kala Parishad Thumri Festival
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp