Will prove BJP’s Operation Lotus failed in Delhi: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal calls for confidence motion in the Assembly to prove no AAP MLAs defected to the saffron party.

Published: 27th August 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers stage a protest demanding the resignation of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the alleged liquor policy scam on Friday | Arjun Chug

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister and national AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday during the one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly accused the BJP-led Centre of being like a “serial killer in town”, who is busy toppling one government after the other in the country and now moving towards Delhi. With this, he called for a confidence-motion in the House on Monday to prove that none of the AAP MLAs have defected.

“The BJP is like that serial killer in town who is on prowl just like in the movies and murders one after the other, the pattern is just the same. The BJP has eliminated many elected governments led by other parties across the country including that of Goa, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Bihar, among others and is now using the same tactics of CBI-ED raids to topple the Delhi government. But, I want to tell them (BJP), ours is the most popular government and it will keep working for people no matter what,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal  further said, “The confidence motion will clear that BJP’s Operation Lotus (referring to poaching of MLAs) has become Operation Keechad (muck).”With the floor test in the Assembly to take place on August 29 (Monday), the special session will be extended for another day.

He claimed that the BJP has bought 277 MLAs across the country so far. “We’ve calculated 277 MLAs have been made to join BJP from different parties, now if they would have given `20 crore to each MLA, they have bought the MLAs worth `5,500 crore. Where do they get this money from... I’ll tell you it comes from the inflation that one sees around from levying GST to double-triple fold hike in diesel, petrol, CNG and PNG prices, among other commodities,” he said.  

Referring to the recent CBI raid at his deputy Manish Sisodia’s house, he said that they searched his house for 14 hours, but couldn’t find a single penny.“The FIR states that one vendor paid `1 crore to another vendor through a bank transaction, what has Manish Sisodia got to do with their trade?” Kejriwal asked. He said that people have been calling him to ask if all of this is happening due to the Gujarat elections. “If we step back from the fight, all the cases will be closed,” Kejriwal said.  

BJP protests outside Delhi assembly

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP workers led by its state unit chief Adesh Gupta as well as several BJP MPs burnt the effigies of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, demanding the latter’s removal from the Cabinet. The police deployed on spot had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

