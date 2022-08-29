Home Cities Delhi

We can fix Assam schools: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Twitter spat between chief ministers of Assam and Delhi that started last week continues

Published: 29th August 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Twitter spat between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterpart from Assam Himanat Biswa Sarma stretched on to Sunday with the former taking a dig said if schools in the northeastern state were not good then “we can fix them together”.

The spat between the two CMs started on Wednesday when Kejriwal shared a link to a news report claiming the closure of over 30 schools owing to poor results in Assam and said that closing down schools was not a solution. 

On Sunday, Sarma took to Twitter to ask Kejriwal if had he not promised to make Delhi at par with London and Paris. “When you couldn’t do anything, you started comparing Delhi with small states of the Northeast. Trust me, if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will make it the most prosperous city in the world,” he said. 

In another tweet, Sarma said, Kejriwal was showing a desire to visit Assam, but “I feel sad and regretful that you don’t feel such a desire when Assam struggles with massive calamities like flood. And, yes, your Deputy chief minister @msisodia has been extended an invitation”.

As the Twitter spat between the two chief ministers stretched on to Sunday, the AAP chief responded to Sarma and said, “When should I come to see your schools? If your schools are not good, then it is ok. We can together fix them,” he said.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said: “Trust me, when AAP forms a government, then there will be development. Will quell corruption and there would be no shortage of resources”.  Both Kejriwal and Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys in the past four days. On Saturday, the AAP supremo said, “When should I come to see your government schools’, you didn’t tell me. Tell me, when should I come, only then I can come.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Himanat Biswa Sarma Delhi CM
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp