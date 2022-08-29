We can fix Assam schools: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Twitter spat between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterpart from Assam Himanat Biswa Sarma stretched on to Sunday with the former taking a dig said if schools in the northeastern state were not good then “we can fix them together”.

The spat between the two CMs started on Wednesday when Kejriwal shared a link to a news report claiming the closure of over 30 schools owing to poor results in Assam and said that closing down schools was not a solution.

On Sunday, Sarma took to Twitter to ask Kejriwal if had he not promised to make Delhi at par with London and Paris. “When you couldn’t do anything, you started comparing Delhi with small states of the Northeast. Trust me, if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will make it the most prosperous city in the world,” he said.

आप दिल्ली को लंदन और पेरिस जैसा बनाने के वादे के साथ सत्ता में आए थे, याद है न @ArvindKejriwal जी?



कुछ नहीं कर पाए तो #दिल्ली की तुलना असम व नॉर्थईस्ट के छोटे शहरों से करने लगे!



यकीन मानिए, दिल्ली जैसा शहर व संसाधन BJP को मिले, तो पार्टी उसे विश्व का सबसे समृद्ध शहर बनाएगी। — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 28, 2022

In another tweet, Sarma said, Kejriwal was showing a desire to visit Assam, but “I feel sad and regretful that you don’t feel such a desire when Assam struggles with massive calamities like flood. And, yes, your Deputy chief minister @msisodia has been extended an invitation”.

As the Twitter spat between the two chief ministers stretched on to Sunday, the AAP chief responded to Sarma and said, “When should I come to see your schools? If your schools are not good, then it is ok. We can together fix them,” he said.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said: “Trust me, when AAP forms a government, then there will be development. Will quell corruption and there would be no shortage of resources”. Both Kejriwal and Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys in the past four days. On Saturday, the AAP supremo said, “When should I come to see your government schools’, you didn’t tell me. Tell me, when should I come, only then I can come.”

