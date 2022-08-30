After overnight protests by MLAs, Delhi Assembly Secretariat bans entry of MPs in premises

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi assembly session was adjourned twice on Tuesday, to resume at 1 pm, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising allegations against one other, holding placards in the first hour of the House proceedings.

The AAP MLAs continued their protest against Lieutenant Governer Vinai Saxena in the alleged Khadi scam on Monday while they sat on an overnight protest in the Assessment premises demanding his resignation in the scam.

AAP MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj called for an investigation against the LG while saying that it was only "fair" that the charges are probed and the opposition should not have a problem with it. To which the opposition leaders reacted by raising slogans alleging scams by the AAP government in liquor and education sectors.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, the BJP accused Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of being the builder behind Delhi’s “twin towers of corruption”, referring to the alleged education and liquor scams.

NEW DELHI: Delhi assembly session was adjourned twice on Tuesday, to resume at 1 pm, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising allegations against one other, holding placards in the first hour of the House proceedings. The AAP MLAs continued their protest against Lieutenant Governer Vinai Saxena in the alleged Khadi scam on Monday while they sat on an overnight protest in the Assessment premises demanding his resignation in the scam. AAP MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj called for an investigation against the LG while saying that it was only "fair" that the charges are probed and the opposition should not have a problem with it. To which the opposition leaders reacted by raising slogans alleging scams by the AAP government in liquor and education sectors. Meanwhile, during a press conference, the BJP accused Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of being the builder behind Delhi’s “twin towers of corruption”, referring to the alleged education and liquor scams.