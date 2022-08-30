Delhi most unsafe for women, two minors raped every day: NCRB

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two minor girls were raped every day last year in the national capital, which was the most unsafe metropolitan city for women across the country, according to the latest report of NCRB.

Delhi also recorded 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021, a significant surge of more than 40% compared to 2020 when the figure was 9,782, the data showed.

The cases of crimes against women in Delhi accounted for 32.20 per cent of total crimes in the category among all 19 metropolitan cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Delhi was followed by the financial capital Mumbai, which saw 5,543 such instances, and Bengaluru with 3,127 cases. Mumbai and Bengaluru accounted for 12.76 per cent and 7.2 per cent of total crimes in 19 cities, respectively.

The capital has also reported the highest number of cases of crimes against women in the categories related to kidnapping (3,948), cruelty by husbands (4,674) and girlchild rapes (833) as compared to other metropolitan cities with over two million population in 2021. On average, over two girls were raped every day in Delhi in 2021, the data showed.

Maximum kidnapping cases in capital

Delhi recorded the highest number of kidnapping cases among the 19 metropolitan cities last year, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The national capital witnessed the highest number of kidnappings in 2021 at 5,901 cases. Further, in 2020, 5,475 cases and 4,011 cases in 2019 were recorded.

The national capital registered a marginal decline in the number of murder cases. It reported 454 cases of murder in 2021 as compared to 461 in 2020 and 500 in 2019, according to the report. A majority of the murders recorded in the national capital in 2021 were the fallout of various disputes, including those related to property and family, followed by love affairs gone wrong, illicit relationships, personal vendetta or enmity, or personal gain. There was no murder in the national capital last year due to dowry, witchcraft, child/human sacrifice and for communal, religious or caste reasons.

Dangerous city for women

National Crime Record Bureau says 3,892 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2021

