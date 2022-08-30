Home Cities Delhi

JNU rector Ajay Kumar Dubey resigns after protests by ABVP

A section of teachers and students had levelled allegations of corruption against Dubey and were demanding his resignation.

Published: 30th August 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Rector Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned citing "personal reasons", days after he was accused of ordering security guards to attack students and harassing a pregnant assistant professor.

The varsity has witnessed a series of protests against Dubey in the past few days by a section of teachers and students over several issues, including pending fellowship grants and corruption allegations.

"Dubey has resigned from the post of rector citing personal reasons," a varsity official told PTI.

The official did not confirm whether the recent bout of protests was the basis for his resignation.

Dubey did not respond to calls and text messages from PTI seeking a response.

"Prof Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned from the post of rector of the university and the same has been accepted by the competent authority with immediate effect," an official circular dated August 29 read.

The announcement comes amid protests by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demanding his resignation for a "callous and non-serious attitude".

ABVP has alleged that problems faced by the JNU students community is a clear manifestation of "insensitivity and criminal negligence" on the part of Dubey.

Last week, a scuffle broke out in JNU between a group of students and members of security staff, after the former gathered at the finance office demanding the release of fellowships.

ABVP blamed Dubey for the attack on the students in which it alleged 12 students suffered injuries.

"JNU rector has resigned. Rector had orchestrated deadly attacks on students demanding their fellowship, harassed female colleagues and was involved in running NGOs illegally," ABVP state media convener Ambuj said.

Recently, an assistant professor, who is eight-month pregnant, accused the varsity administration, including Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and Dubey, of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her.

Addressing a press conference last week, Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies, has alleged that she and her husband were being threatened after she had availed leave, and added if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying, the administration would be responsible.

A section of JNU teachers has also alleged that Dubey is running two NGOs from his varsity address in violation of rules, an accusation rejected by Dubey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Kumar Dubey JNU Rector Jawaharlal Nehru University
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp