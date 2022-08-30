JNU rector Ajay Kumar Dubey resigns after protests by ABVP

By PTI

NEW DELHI:Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Rector Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned citing "personal reasons", days after he was accused of ordering security guards to attack students and harassing a pregnant assistant professor.

The varsity has witnessed a series of protests against Dubey in the past few days by a section of teachers and students over several issues, including pending fellowship grants and corruption allegations.

"Dubey has resigned from the post of rector citing personal reasons," a varsity official told PTI.

The official did not confirm whether the recent bout of protests was the basis for his resignation.

Dubey did not respond to calls and text messages from PTI seeking a response.

"Prof Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned from the post of rector of the university and the same has been accepted by the competent authority with immediate effect," an official circular dated August 29 read.

The announcement comes amid protests by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demanding his resignation for a "callous and non-serious attitude".

ABVP has alleged that problems faced by the JNU students community is a clear manifestation of "insensitivity and criminal negligence" on the part of Dubey.

Last week, a scuffle broke out in JNU between a group of students and members of security staff, after the former gathered at the finance office demanding the release of fellowships.

ABVP blamed Dubey for the attack on the students in which it alleged 12 students suffered injuries.

"JNU rector has resigned. Rector had orchestrated deadly attacks on students demanding their fellowship, harassed female colleagues and was involved in running NGOs illegally," ABVP state media convener Ambuj said.

Recently, an assistant professor, who is eight-month pregnant, accused the varsity administration, including Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and Dubey, of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her.

Addressing a press conference last week, Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies, has alleged that she and her husband were being threatened after she had availed leave, and added if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying, the administration would be responsible.

A section of JNU teachers has also alleged that Dubey is running two NGOs from his varsity address in violation of rules, an accusation rejected by Dubey.

