'Lt Gov flags gross violation of accounting norms, audit delay in Delhi education sector': Sources

VK Saxena has directed its vice chancellor to submit an explanation for the delay along with details of officers responsible for this lapse within 15 days, a source said.

Published: 30th August 2022 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 07:49 AM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Tuesday flagged “gross violation” of accounting procedures and inordinate delay in auditing of a few higher education institutions under the Delhi government, said sources.

According to the officials, Saxena came across “serious and continuous procedural lapses” on part of the state universities and has taken serious note of it. There was no immediate response from the education department or the Delhi government on the same. 

While looking through several files, he came across a delay in the conduct of audits of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) and sought explanations from the vice-chancellor within 15 days over “delaying the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audit for five years”, officials said. The L-G office also wrote to all V-Cs to ensure that meetings of the ‘Court of University’ are held at least twice a year.

“The letter underlined that the University Courts are entrusted with the statutory responsibility of reviewing the broad policies of the university and suggest measures for their improvement,” said officials. He directed the Higher Education department to take action to ensure the entrustment of audit of accounts to the CAG of all colleges in accordance with the statutes in place.

