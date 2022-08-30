Lt Governor Saxena pushed staff to exchange demonetised notes, says AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday in Delhi Assembly alleged that L-G VK Saxena had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman.

However, there was no reaction from the L-G office to the allegations. It could further spur the relations between the ruling party and L-G who last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Excise policy of the Kejriwal government.

“When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out the exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. Those who levelled all dismissed. But we want a probe into this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees,” Pathak said.

Raising slogans against L-G and carrying placards, AAP MLAs came into the well of the House prompting Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to suspend assembly proceedings for 15 minutes. They were demanding Saxena’s removal from the post of Delhi Lt Governor.

“When he was KVIC chairman he got exchanged demonetised notes by pressuring his cashier. In the Delhi branch alone, Rs 22 lakh were gotten exchanged. There are 7000 such branches across the country which means there was a scam of Rs 1400 crore,” said the ruling party. AAP MLAs demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED probe in the matter and demanded his resignation and arrest. Carrying placards of ‘LG V K Saxena Chor hai’, ‘V K Saxena ko arrest Karo’, they also protested at the Gandhi Statue in the Assembly complex.

BJP MLAs marshalled out of Assembly before trust vote

Opposition BJP MLAs were on Monday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly ahead of the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP MLAs were demanding a calling attention motion and a short discussion on various issues, including the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)report on the construction of classrooms and excise policy among others.

They came to the well of the House after Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla rejected their demand for calling attention motion. She then asked them to leave the House for the entire day. “The assembly session has been called for discussing serious issues. The opposition members did not respect the House and had to be marshalled out,” Birla said.

Later, while tabling the motion, Kejriwal alleged that the opposition party’s “Operation Lotus” to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. BJP MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, said he had proposed the calling attention motion on the CVC report on the construction of classrooms in government schools.

“AAP suppressed the report for two-and-a-half years and the Centre had no hand in it. Now, when it is out in the open, they say we are doing politics,” Gupta told reporters outside the Assembly.

