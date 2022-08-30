Twin tower demolition: ‘Removal of rubble to take 90 days’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top officials along with the Noida police commissioner inspected the twin tower demolition site on Monday as the issue of management of debris remained a concern for them as well as residents of nearby societies.

Edifice Engineering said it would take 90 days to clear the debris, estimated to be around 80,000 tonnes of concrete, steel and iron. A meeting with residents was held at the Emerald Court society by officials of Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolitions, Central Building Research Institute and the Noida Authority.

Edifice Engineering was hired for the demolition job and it had roped in South African firm Jet Demolitions as a collaborator. “The police commissioner has also inspected the site where the implosion was carried out yesterday. Residents are happy with the demolition. Now, Edifice is looking after the debris management. They are now looking to carry out the secondary breaking of the debris before sending it for recycling,” said Joe Brinkkman, the managing director of South African Jet Demolitions.

He said the agency looked at all best possible plans for debris management and also consulted Jet Demolitions, which has to its name, among other projects, the successful demolition of the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg, South Africa in November 2019.

“Edifice has consulted debris management widely to look at all the best options first. The most important thing is that the debris does not go to waste, is recycled and reused,” Brinkkman said. “We made sure that everything was recycled and reused and up to world standards,” he added. Mayur Mehta, the project manager said the debris management plan has been submitted to the Noida Authority and accepted by them.

“It would take 90 days to clear the debris from the site in a safe manner,” Mehta said. Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta said around 35,000 cubic metres or approximately 80,000 tonnes of debris was left in the aftermath of the eye-popping event.

