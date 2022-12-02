BJP take nearly 10,000  slum dwellers to Kalkaji flats, again ahead of MCD polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to win over voters living in the capital’s slums, the BJP on Wednesday organised a trip for about 10,000 slum dwellers to see the recently constructed flats for residents of Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters at Bhumiheen Camp in Kalkaji.

The party had organised a similar event last Sunday, where they took 1,000-odd slum dwellers to these flats. On this occasion, National Vice President of the BJP Baijayant Jai Panda, National Secretary Sunil Deodhar, and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, along with other functionaries, reached Kalka to welcome the visitors.

Addressing the gathering, Panda attacked the AAP and said, “There is the Central government, which is constantly engaged in fulfilling whatever promises it has made, and on the other hand Kejriwal’s government has been spreading confusion and making false promises for the last eight years.”

To woo the slum voters, the saffron party has already promised to give two lakh houses, while in its manifesto the party has promised to give five lakh more houses. Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary, stated that the party will return to the MCD with a gift of seven lakh houses for slum dwellers.

The slum residents who arrived in Kalkaji on Wednesday were taken on a tour of the recently inaugurated flats, while some posed for photos with a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the slum dwellers, State BJP President Adesh Gupta stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the slum dwellers’ dream today.

Attacking rival parties Gupta added, “ The Congress and the AAP have made promises to the slum dwellers for years, but till date have only misled them. However, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has not only said but also demonstrated his commitment to jhuggi dwellers. “ Gupta also claimed that 17000 flats are ready, and preparations are on to hand them over to the slum dwellers of Delhi soon.

