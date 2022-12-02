Real estate firm in spot over dues to ex-national women’s cricket captain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued summons to Shipra Estate Ltd., a real estate company, for allegedly breaking a commitment made to settle the monetary dues of former Indian national women’s cricket captain Anjum Chopra. Chopra claimed that she reserved a flat in a Shipra Estate Ltd project in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 2006, and paid roughly 60% of the entire investment up to 2013, although she was not given the property until then.

She further added, the company promised a refund of her money when she signed a settlement deed with the corporation in 2020 as a result of an excessive delay, but even after two years, she has not received her money back. In this regard, DCW asked them to explain why they did not uphold their commitment to Chopra made before the commission and the action taken against them. Adding to this, the commission has sought a copy of the cheque from the company to Chopra to settle her dues.

The DCW has asked the managing director of the company to appear before the Commission on December 9 and provide an action taken report. The commission also warned that in case a satisfactory response is not received, the commission shall initiate legal proceedings in the matter.

Responding to the following incident, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “It is very unfortunate that a former cricket team captain who has rendered her services to the nation on international forums, is being harassed by a private company.” The company has, however, informed the Commission that the remaining payment will be paid to the complainant within 6 months. The commission then granted them 6 months to make the full and final payment. Chopra has alleged that her flat has already been sold to another buyer.

Chopra had booked a flat in 2006

Anjum Chopra booked a flat in a project of M/s Shipra Estate Ltd in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in year 2006 and made a payment of approximately 60% of the total investment till the year 2013.

The property was not handed over to her and due to inordinate delay by the company, in 2020, she signed a settlement deed with the company wherein it was decided that the company shall refund her money.

The amount was to be refunded within two and a half months from the date of execution of the said settlement deed. However, even after the passage of more than two years, she has not received her dues till date.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued summons to Shipra Estate Ltd., a real estate company, for allegedly breaking a commitment made to settle the monetary dues of former Indian national women’s cricket captain Anjum Chopra. Chopra claimed that she reserved a flat in a Shipra Estate Ltd project in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 2006, and paid roughly 60% of the entire investment up to 2013, although she was not given the property until then. She further added, the company promised a refund of her money when she signed a settlement deed with the corporation in 2020 as a result of an excessive delay, but even after two years, she has not received her money back. In this regard, DCW asked them to explain why they did not uphold their commitment to Chopra made before the commission and the action taken against them. Adding to this, the commission has sought a copy of the cheque from the company to Chopra to settle her dues. The DCW has asked the managing director of the company to appear before the Commission on December 9 and provide an action taken report. The commission also warned that in case a satisfactory response is not received, the commission shall initiate legal proceedings in the matter. Responding to the following incident, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “It is very unfortunate that a former cricket team captain who has rendered her services to the nation on international forums, is being harassed by a private company.” The company has, however, informed the Commission that the remaining payment will be paid to the complainant within 6 months. The commission then granted them 6 months to make the full and final payment. Chopra has alleged that her flat has already been sold to another buyer. Chopra had booked a flat in 2006 Anjum Chopra booked a flat in a project of M/s Shipra Estate Ltd in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in year 2006 and made a payment of approximately 60% of the total investment till the year 2013. The property was not handed over to her and due to inordinate delay by the company, in 2020, she signed a settlement deed with the company wherein it was decided that the company shall refund her money. The amount was to be refunded within two and a half months from the date of execution of the said settlement deed. However, even after the passage of more than two years, she has not received her dues till date.