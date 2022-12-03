Pakistan Border Guarding Force personnel refuses to accept sweets on BSF Raising Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Border Guarding Force (BGF) of Pakistan declined to accept sweets offered by the Indian Border Security Force on its Raising Day on Thursday. “It has been a tradition to offer sweets to the personnel of Pakistan manning the border on our Raising Day, but they declined to accept sweets on Thursday,” said sources.

The sweets are exchanged by all the battalions along the International Border with Pakistan. The two sides exchanged sweets on Deepawali and Eid this year. A source said the personnel from Pakistan Rangers said they had no direction from their seniors to accept the sweets.

The top brass of the Pakistan Rangers is manned by the officers from the Pakistan Army on deputation while the Indian Central Armed Police Force BSF is an independent force raised under the Constitution and has its independent cadre.

Pakistan has seen a change of guard in the Pakistan Army which is the most important institution of the country. General Asim Munir, the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief, took command of the Pakistan Army on November 29 as Gen Qamar Bajwa retired after six years at the helm, including one extension.

The BSF was raised on December 1, 1965 as it is a unique force in the world having the elements of aviation, artillery and water wing as its assets. The force performed well during the 1971 War with Pakistan and its personnel were conferred with highest gallantry medals, including the Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra.

