Traders’ body pledges support to BJP for MCD elections

With the MCD elections just a day away, the Delhi arm of a prominent national-level traders’ body on Friday announced their support for the BJP. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the MCD elections just a day away, the Delhi arm of a prominent national-level traders’ body on Friday announced their support for the BJP. Claiming that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had failed to pay attention to traders’ issues, members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the trading fraternity should vote for the BJP instead. 

“For a couple of days, the local trade associations through their members will conduct a ‘whispering campaign’ wherein shopkeepers will urge every customer to vote and support BJP in MCD elections,” CAIT said in a press conference.

It said that the saffron party has cooperated with the traders on various trade-related issues in the recent past and in their 10-point resolution for the MCD elections, it has pledged to resolve burning trade-related issues in a time-bound manner. CAIT secretary Praveen Khandelwal said that recently Union Minister Hardeep Puri had reiterated the resolve to give double floor area ratio (FAR) for the larger housing benefit for the residents of Delhi.

The trade leaders said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced the redevelopment and beautification of five major markets. But even after five months not a single step has been taken. He had also declared to organize a shopping festival in Delhi but nothing was done. The business of Delhi cannot run only by announcements. CAIT claims itself as the largest outfit of MSMEs in the corporate sector.

