Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi Riots case: Court frames charges against ex- AAP leader Tahir, nine others

The judge also stated that fresh vakalatnama filed on behalf of accused Rashid Saifi was also taken on record.

Published: 04th December 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

By Express News Service
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday framed charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Shah Alam and eight others in a 2020 Delhi Riots case. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala also framed charges against Riyasat Ali, Gulfam alias VIP, Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, Arshad Qayyum alias Monu, Liyakat Ali, Mohd.Shadab, Mohd.Abid and Irshad Ahmad.

The court directed charges to be framed under IPC sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 395 (dacoity), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 454 (house-trespass).

“Vide my separate order on the point of charge of even date, announced in the open court today, accused persons namely Mohd.Tahir Hussain, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, Arshad Qayyum,  Liyakat Ali, Mohd.Shadab, Mohd.Abid and Irshad Ahmad, are found liable to be tried for offences punishable under 147, 148, 153A, 188, 323, 395, 435, 436, 454 IPC r/with 120B and 149 IPC,” the order read. The court made the order after it was informed that accused Tahir Hussain had not been brought to the lock-up for his production, as all security personnel have been deployed on election duty ahead of the MCD polls.

The judge also stated that fresh vakalatnama filed on behalf of accused Rashid Saifi was also taken on record. The Karawal Nagar police station had registered an FIR against the accused persons under various provisions of the IPC, including rioting and criminal conspiracy along with the sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Property Act. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch. The court also directed that charges be framed against Hussain and others in another case related to rioting and arson in a banquet hall during the riots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2020 Delhi riots case Tahir Hussain Delhi Court
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp