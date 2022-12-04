2020 Delhi Riots case: Court frames charges against ex- AAP leader Tahir, nine others

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday framed charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Shah Alam and eight others in a 2020 Delhi Riots case. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala also framed charges against Riyasat Ali, Gulfam alias VIP, Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, Arshad Qayyum alias Monu, Liyakat Ali, Mohd.Shadab, Mohd.Abid and Irshad Ahmad.

The court directed charges to be framed under IPC sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 395 (dacoity), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 454 (house-trespass).

“Vide my separate order on the point of charge of even date, announced in the open court today, accused persons namely Mohd.Tahir Hussain, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, Arshad Qayyum, Liyakat Ali, Mohd.Shadab, Mohd.Abid and Irshad Ahmad, are found liable to be tried for offences punishable under 147, 148, 153A, 188, 323, 395, 435, 436, 454 IPC r/with 120B and 149 IPC,” the order read. The court made the order after it was informed that accused Tahir Hussain had not been brought to the lock-up for his production, as all security personnel have been deployed on election duty ahead of the MCD polls.

The judge also stated that fresh vakalatnama filed on behalf of accused Rashid Saifi was also taken on record. The Karawal Nagar police station had registered an FIR against the accused persons under various provisions of the IPC, including rioting and criminal conspiracy along with the sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Property Act. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch. The court also directed that charges be framed against Hussain and others in another case related to rioting and arson in a banquet hall during the riots.

