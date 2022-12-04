Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University PG admission last date extended by a day, to close today

The University has already released the first merit list for the PG admission on November 30.

Published: 04th December 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University pic

Admission to the PG courses is given on both entrance and merit basis | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has pushed back the deadline for postgraduate (PG) admissions applications by a day from December 3 to 4. According to the new notification, candidates can apply for the admission round till December 4, and departments/ colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the first merit list till December 5. The payment against the first merit list can be done by December 6.

The university earlier scheduled the last date to apply was till December 3. Adding to this, the university released a set of guidelines for the candidates. The university advised candidates that on the declaration of the admission list, candidates must refer to the website of the University, to check if he/she has been shortlisted for provisional admission.

The University has already released the first merit list for PG admission on November 30. The second list for PG admission will be released on 7, while the third list will be released on December 12. Admission to the university’s postgraduate courses is given on both an entrance and merit basis. The results of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) have been declared.

IIT Delhi Placement
The placement season for the academic year at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Delhi commenced on December 1. According to the institute around 650 full-time job offers and around 550 unique job selections were bagged by students on the first day.The institute has witnessed an increase of 20 per cent in the number of job offers received in comparison to the last year.

“Around 400 national and international organisations offering over 800 job profiles across multiple sectors have already registered for hiring students as of now,” said a senior official of the institute.

