MCD polls: Names of several BJP voters missing from voters' list, alleges Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parliamentarian from northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, has alleged that the names of several voters have been deleted from the voters' list in the BJP stronghold areas.

"Names of several voters in BJP stronghold areas have been deliberately deleted by the Delhi government. I will file a complaint with the state election commission and will also demand re-election in such areas," BJP MP Tiwari said.

Responding to the allegations, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the BJP has lost its ground in these elections. "This is just a political drama. I am a voter of Mukherjee Nagar and casting vote in Timarpur. Whatever technical issues may be in the background, the election commission should respond," he said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary also claimed that his name was missing from the voters’ list. "My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. Officially I was told that my vote has been shifted but where they had no answer," Chaudhary said.

The voting for the high-pitched electoral battle for the Delhi Municipal Corporation began around 8 am and a nine per cent voter turnout was recorded till 10.30 am.

The state election commission has set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi where around 1.45 crore voters (78,93,418 male, 66,10,879 female, and 1,061 transgender), will cast their votes.

Although it seems to be a three-way contest between BJP, AAP and Congress, candidates of regional parties and independents have made the battle interesting on almost all seats. BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and road shows. AAP conducted foot marches in all 250 wards while Congress held programmes in almost every part of the city.

