Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Names of several BJP voters missing from voters' list, alleges Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary also claimed that his name was missing from the voters’ list.

Published: 04th December 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parliamentarian from northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, has alleged that the names of several voters have been deleted from the voters' list in the BJP stronghold areas.

"Names of several voters in BJP stronghold areas have been deliberately deleted by the Delhi government. I will file a complaint with the state election commission and will also demand re-election in such areas," BJP MP Tiwari said.

HIGHLIGHTS | Drones, cops and crores of voters: High-stakes Delhi MCD polls

Responding to the allegations, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the BJP has lost its ground in these elections. "This is just a political drama. I am a voter of Mukherjee Nagar and casting vote in Timarpur. Whatever technical issues may be in the background, the election commission should respond," he said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary also claimed that his name was missing from the voters’ list. "My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. Officially I was told that my vote has been shifted but where they had no answer," Chaudhary said.

The voting for the high-pitched electoral battle for the Delhi Municipal Corporation began around 8 am and a nine per cent voter turnout was recorded till 10.30 am.

The state election commission has set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi where around 1.45 crore voters (78,93,418 male, 66,10,879 female, and 1,061 transgender), will cast their votes.

Although it seems to be a three-way contest between BJP, AAP and Congress, candidates of regional parties and independents have made the battle interesting on almost all seats. BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and road shows. AAP conducted foot marches in all 250 wards while Congress held programmes in almost every part of the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari MCD polls BJP aap Delhi MCD Polls Dilip Pandey
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp