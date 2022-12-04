Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Waterlogging, poor roads in mind as voters in Delhi's rural areas turn up in large numbers 

The drains remain clogged throughout the year and the sewage water spills onto the roads during the rainy season.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station.

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Grappling with issues such as waterlogging, poor roads and lack of education facilities, people in the rural areas of Delhi's Rohini and Badli turned up in large numbers on Sunday to vote in the Delhi municipal elections.

Waiting in a long queue outside a polling booth in Rohini sector 18, 86-year-old Shanti Devi told PTI that better drainage facilities and roads are needed in her locality.

"The main point is corruption should be rooted in the MCD. We need better facilities here. There are problems pertaining to potable water, broken roads and clogged drains. MCD officials often come and dig up the roads around without even thinking about the issues faced by residents because of this," she alleged.

Somesh Puri, who also lives in the same area, said residents have to face knee-deep water on the roads every monsoon.

He also claimed that water supplied to households is often unfit for consumption.

"Residents cannot step out of their houses during the monsoon because of water-logged roads. The drains remain clogged throughout the year and the sewage water spills onto the roads during the rainy season. The water that we get in our household is contaminated and unfit for consumption," the 60-year-old said.

Slum dwellers in Delhi are a major segment of voters and can decide the fate of candidates in many wards.

While the BJP has promised to provide them proper houses with help from the Centre if voted to power again, the AAP has been able to create a strong support base in these areas, as evidenced by its back-to-back victories in the assembly polls.

Shahbad Daulatpur village resident Neelu Kumari Bharti, 35, said drains overflow and houses get inundated during the monsoons.

"We are forced to move to some relative's place for two-three days every monsoon because of water-logging at our houses. Drains remain clogged and overflow every time it rains. We approached the civic authorities with complaints multiple times but all in vain. They neglect the slum areas," she told PTI.

Another resident of Shahbad Daulatpur village, Lata said cleanliness is a major issue in the slum areas there.

There is garbage mismanagement in the slum clusters and lack of proper schools.

"Even the roads are broken. We complained multiple times about these issues to the civic authorities but no one takes our complaints seriously. Our children should also get better education facilities in the schools here," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD polls Delhi polls
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp