NIA custody of gangster Bishnoi extended in Siddhu Moosewala murder case

Few among these gangs are operating from jail and others are absconding and operating from different parts of India and foreign countries, the agency told the court.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being presentted in court on Tuesday. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the NIA custody of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case, by four days. The matter was related to a conspiracy hatched by terror groups. The NIA has alleged that the conspiracy was hatched by members of a criminal syndicate based in India and abroad to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The accused, including Bishnoi, had planned to execute spectacular heinous crimes including targeted killings of prominent persons, with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country, it alleged.

Special judge Shailendra Malik extended the custodial interrogation of Bishnoi after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his 10-day NIA custody granted earlier. While seeking his further custody by 10 more days, the NIA told the court that the terrorist gangs accused in the case were using cyberspace and social media to publicise these crimes to create widespread terror among the public.

Few among these gangs are operating from jail and others are absconding and operating from different parts of India and foreign countries, the agency told the court.

It said that Bishnoi is the main accused in the case “Who operates syndicates to commit terrorist acts with an intention to strike terror in the minds of people”. He disclosed the modus operandi of his syndicate and his close associates, the NIA said and added that there are still contract killing going on in the neighbouring state.

