Bereft of basic needs, this Delhi’s Bawana boycott MCD polls

Villagers of Katewara say their problems are ignored | express

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Angered by the negligence of the government towards the grievances of their village, voters in the Katewara in northwest Delhi’s Bawana did not go to the polling stations as the villagers decided to boycott the municipal corporation polls. 

The capital city, Delhi went under polls on Sunday, while voters of Katewara (ward no.31) did not reach the polling stations to cast their votes. “Due to the lack of a suitable cremation ground in our village, we are unable to carry out the last rites of our deceased. This becomes impossible during rain as the 
cremation ground is unprotected by a roof,” said Krishna Kumar, a local voter. 

He furthered his point by saying that all four roads that connected the village to the city are dilapidated. Despite submitting multiple complaints to the authorities and local politicians concerned, our grievances are left unheard. 

Another resident, Rohit Kaushik lamented about similar problems, and said “Our village has been deprived of everything that counts as basic facilities. In the name of development, we get roads with potholes and fake promises.” 

Rohit said that the local ADM also reached out to the locals regarding the boycott and requested them to come out to vote. However, the locals respectfully denied his appeal. The nearby villages – Qutubgarh, Jatkhor, Mungeshpur and Baditpur – also supported the Katehwar villagers in their boycott, though they did not boycott polling. As per the locals, the village has around 3,500 voters, and all of them unanimously decided to boycott the elections. 

