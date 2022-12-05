'Letter writing': Reviving a lost art of communication

By Express News Service

In an age dominated by instant messages and emails among other forms of advanced communication technologies, it is difficult to find any residue of the art of letter writing. Once a necessity, letter writing currently lingers in a realm between nostalgia and obsolescence.

In an attempt to give citizens an opportunity to explore this—now regarded as a novel—a lost art, all while reviving it, co-founders Shivani Mehta and Harnehmat Kaur organised Daakroom, a letter writing carnival, which took place at Gandhi Darshan, Raj Ghat on Sunday. Set up under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event was supported by the Ministry of Culture and India Post.

One witnessed an unbelievable turnout of people across age groups at this fair that hosted competitions and workshops centred on writing and posting. Other attractions included shopping, interactive sessions on philately, calligraphy, origami, food stalls, and more. Patrons also got a chance to enjoy one-of-a-kind activities such as writing letters to the army, Postcrossing, as well as demonstrations by the postal department, etc.

With inputs from Kulsoom Abid

