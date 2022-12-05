MCD polls: In some areas, voters back independent candidates, ignore major parties

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi voters, instead of voting for major political parties BJP, AAP and Congress claimed to support candidates who either contested independently or were from smaller parties. Though some voters were more tightlipped about their preferences this time, many were seen discussing candidates who showed concerns for ground-level issues and solved public grievances.

In Khichripur and Mayur Vihar wards, voters did not support bigger parties. Similarly Adarsh Nagar and wards coming under Jahangirpuri were also seen extending their support to the candidates who have no big political affiliation. “In our ward, the previous councillor has failed to deliver. Now we are supporting someone who is not from a major party. Though we will not reveal his name we are standing with him,” said V Panjwani, a voter from Adarsh Nagar.

In Gokalpuri, people claimed to vote for a candidate who is affiliated with a smaller party. “Savita, Somvati Chaodhary and Nirmala Jatav are the candidates from major parties but our vote has gone to someone else. We don’t want national issues here as MCD elections must be focused on local issues,” said Dilip Bisht.

A political analyst Ashrar Khan from Babarpur area said that he has been watching councillors from last 20-25 years and the pattern is that a BJP, AAP or Congress candidate will get his/her berth confirmed. “This time we, through our NGO, are asking people to choose alternatives and to show exit doors to the traditional parties, he said, adding that people are fed up with the issues which have no relevance on ground levels.

Naveen Shrivastava, a resident of Burari, claimed to show confidence in a candidate who is not very famous but is available on the ground. “When I had shifted in this area, only lesser known politicians helped me to get required documents. I think we should ensure their victory instead of talking big. Here sanitation, garbage dumping, maintenance of parks, etc are major issues which require immediate attention,” he said.

