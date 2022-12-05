Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Women voters flag sanitation woes, parks, gender bias over car parking

Women also rued about the poor upkeep of parks in their area and demanded that the party that comes to power should address the issue.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:02 AM

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink at Civil Lines | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Sanitation, maintenance of parks and lack of parking facilities were the issues of concern for women who came out to vote on Sunday. Dr Rehana Parveen, a general physician who arrived at a pink booth on DDU Marg here to cast her vote, flagged the issue of garbage collection from colonies as a major concern. 

“Garbage should be collected from colonies even on a holiday or on the day of any festival. At present, garbage is usually seen lying in colonies on the day of any festival. Guests come and it becomes very embarrassing seeing our colony so dirty,” she said.  

Her daughter, Hadia Fatima, who is a mechanical engineer, said vehicle parking is also a major issue of concern to them. “I have to park my vehicle on the road every day. There is always a fear that my vehicle will be stolen. There are daily fights over parking and gender bias also exists,” she said.

Poonam Tyagi (53), who cast her vote at the MBS International School in Dwarka said, “The main issue is that despite clearance from societies, garbage still piles up at nook and corner of the roads. In almost every common area, you can see garbage pilled. This should be addressed,” she said. 

Women also rued about the poor upkeep of parks in their area and demanded that the party that comes to power should address the issue. Ved Wadhwa, a 67-year-old voter who cast her ballot at a polling booth in Malviya Nagar, said, “There was a neighbourhood park and we used to go there in winter. 

“But for the last few years, the park has been in a bad shape and we have to go to other colonies for a walk. There is constant tussle over whose the jurisdiction the park – MCD or Delhi government.”

Car parking an ordeal for women drivers
