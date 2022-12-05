Peaceful voting in riot-affected areas in Delhi

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the deployment of the adequate police force, voting went smoothly in riot-affected areas such as Jahangirpuri, Seelampur, Mustafabad, Jafrabad, Babarpur, Maujpur, Bhajanpura etc in the north and northeast Delhi. Since the State Election Commission had declared the majority of booths either sensitive or hyper-sensitive, they had deployed a large police force. Polling booths witnessed a good voter turnout in these areas as long they stood in long queues for their turn.

“I don’t find any communal angle or sign in this election as we are focusing mainly on civic issues. Sanitation, repairing of streets, and education facilities, were the main issues on which we voted today. For the past several years no one from the corporation came to pick up the garbage from our houses,” said Madan Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, after casting his vote.

A disabled voter, Prabha Devi from Dilshad Garden pocket D, said that the sewage system in her area is choked and despite several complaints, no action has been taken by the municipal corporation officials. “During rains, the sewage water overflows making the area a mess, and a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The MCD and Delhi Jal Board should come forward to find a solution,” she said.

“I think there is no need to pay attention to riots in the city. Gone are the days when people were talking about it. In case of an emergency, a resident cannot walk through the streets freely due to encroachment in the area. Due to this, we find jam-packed roads all the time. The authorities must check and rectify this problem. Our area councillor is perhaps unaware of the problem or he is ignoring it,” said Sandesh from the Adarsh Nagar area.

Ashrar Khan, a resident of New Seelampur said that he is all set to put communal issues aside as he wants development in this area. “People are happy with the way the area councilor took note of our concerns in the last five years. But there are several issues that have been left out by the corporation like maintenance of parks, open gyms, tree pruning, etc. We are hopeful that the remaining tasks will be completed by them in the forthcoming years.

Delhi Police personnel, on the condition of anonymity, said that several booths were categorised as sensitive and hypersensitive due the disturbing elements. These areas have also seen communal clashes in the recent past but they are trying their best to ensure peaceful voting. “It is almost 3 pm and everything is going smoothly. People have been cooperating with us at all points,” said a senior police official at a booth in Jahangirpuri C Block.

In 2020, riots broke out in several areas of north east Delhi including New Seelampur, Mustafabad, Durgapuri, Karawal Nagar etc, which led to bloodshed, property destruction, death of 53 people. Later in 2020, Jahangirpuri area also witnessed communal clashes.

