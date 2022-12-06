Home Cities Delhi

Exit poll: Party will cross 200 seats in MCD elections, says AAP

Three exit polls on Monday predicted an end to the BJP’s 15-year rule at the civic body. All the exit polls gave Congress less than 10 seats.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters AAP flag (Photo | AAP Twitter)

AAP supporters (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the party said that the people have voted for the good work done by it while the BJP said it will do much better than the survey predictions.

Three exit polls on Monday predicted an end to the BJP’s 15-year rule at the civic body. All the exit polls gave Congress less than 10 seats. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on December 7. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “We think exit polls have always underestimated AAP voters because they are too Shareef (gentlemen) to voice out their opinion due to goondaism of BJP workers.”

“The party will cross 200 seats in MCD elections. Even exit polls are showing that AAP voters are voting based on the development work of the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital. While BJP voters have only voted because of party loyalty. We think this tells a lot,” he added. AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that people have voted for the good work done by the party. “We are thankful to people and will continue the good work,” he said. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the party will be in a better position than what the surveys are showing.

“The final result will be different. Earlier, it was being said that the AAP will sweep the elections but now the picture has changed. I am sure the BJP will do better than what is being claimed by the surveys now. Whatever be the results, our party will accept it as the mandate of the people,” Tiwari said. The Congress said that the exit surveys will be proven wrong on December 7, when the results are announced.

Anil Chaudhary, Delhi Congress president said, “Those surveys will be proven wrong very soon. Our party has done the ground work and according to the internal survey of the party, Congress is winning the 60-70 seats. People trust our party.”  The BJP that has been ruling the erstwhile civic bodies since 2007 had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in the 2017 polls, trouncing the AAP and the Congress.

The AAP won 48 wards and the Congress 30. Earlier this year, the three municipal corporations in Delhi were unified by the Centre into MCD having 250 wards. Both the AAP and the BJP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress has 247 in the fray. The number of independents is 382. Among other political parties, the BSP contested the polls on 132 wards, the NCP on 26, the Janata Dal (United) on 22, and the AIMIM 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP MCD polls Delhi polls
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp