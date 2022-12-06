Home Cities Delhi

Four-storey house collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar area, no casualties reported

Meanwhile, the civic agency said the ill-fated building tilted about six months ago by 4 to 5 inches from the top towards the adjoining empty plot due to bit settlement of foundation.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A four-storey residential building in the national capital came down like a pack of cards on Monday morning. However, no casualty or injury was reported from the incident. The entire occurrence was captured by the locals with their mobile cameras showing a clear video of how the entire structure, located at Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, collapsed within seconds on the road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a PCR call around 8.45 am regarding the collapse of a building at E- 2/201 after which the local police staff immediately rushed to the spot.

“It was a 4-storey building owned by Balraj Arora. It had developed cracks in May 2022 and was thus vacated,” the DCP said, adding that the matter was only brought to the notice of a municipal agency to take necessary action with respect to the state of the building after which MCD officials were called to inspect the spot.

Meanwhile, the civic agency said the ill-fated building tilted about six months ago by 4 to 5 inches from the top towards the adjoining empty plot due to a bit of settlement of the foundation. “The building had been declared dangerous immediately and vacated. But the owner approached the court against the MCD orders. The court directed to get a report from the independent structural engineer,” the MCD official said.

The next date of hearing is on December 14 and February 14, 2023 in two different courts. The building was lying vacant for the last six months and no one was residing there. On Monday, the building again started tilting towards the empty plot and precautionary measures were immediately taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shastri Nagar Delhi building collapses MCD
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp