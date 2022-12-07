Home Cities Delhi

Respite to patients: E-hospital starts in AIIMS OPD, registrations still low

However, the figure is less than 30 per cent of the registrations generally done in the OPDs of the institute which see a footfall of over 10,000 patients daily.

Published: 07th December 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS image used for representational purposes

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a little respite to the score of patients who have been thronging All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for quality treatment, the institute conducted a trial of cyberattack-hit e-hospital software in the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) Out Patient Department (OPD) on Tuesday.

Official sources said that around 3,000 new and follow-up registrations of patients happened in a day which includes registrations done manually. The trial run of e-hospital was also conducted at other centres including Mother and Child block, Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences (CN) Centre, Rajendra Prasad (RP) Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences among others.

It was the second day of e-hospital software trials which remained redundant since the morning of November 23 when a major ransomware attack paralysed digital services at patient care delivery areas of the hospital. On Monday, a trial of the software was conducted at the old OPD of AIIMS. A few registrations were done through the servers.

“The digital services are coming back gradually. Currently, we are facilitating patient care manually as well as through e-hospital software in a phased manner. So far, the e-hospital is working fine after remaining shut for nearly a couple of weeks. Unique Health Identifications (UHIDs) are being generated through it and commands to other centres like diagnostics are also being sent. We are also working on restoring the data lost in the attack,” a senior official from the hospital said.

However, the figure is less than 30 per cent of the registrations generally done in the OPDs of the institute which see a footfall of over 10,000 patients daily. Doctors said that they are still managing patient care in these areas manually. Officials expect the software to function fully by the weekend. “We hope to resume 100 per cent of the e-hospital services from Monday next week,” the official quoted above informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp