Respite to patients: E-hospital starts in AIIMS OPD, registrations still low

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a little respite to the score of patients who have been thronging All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for quality treatment, the institute conducted a trial of cyberattack-hit e-hospital software in the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) Out Patient Department (OPD) on Tuesday.

Official sources said that around 3,000 new and follow-up registrations of patients happened in a day which includes registrations done manually. The trial run of e-hospital was also conducted at other centres including Mother and Child block, Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences (CN) Centre, Rajendra Prasad (RP) Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences among others.

It was the second day of e-hospital software trials which remained redundant since the morning of November 23 when a major ransomware attack paralysed digital services at patient care delivery areas of the hospital. On Monday, a trial of the software was conducted at the old OPD of AIIMS. A few registrations were done through the servers.

“The digital services are coming back gradually. Currently, we are facilitating patient care manually as well as through e-hospital software in a phased manner. So far, the e-hospital is working fine after remaining shut for nearly a couple of weeks. Unique Health Identifications (UHIDs) are being generated through it and commands to other centres like diagnostics are also being sent. We are also working on restoring the data lost in the attack,” a senior official from the hospital said.

However, the figure is less than 30 per cent of the registrations generally done in the OPDs of the institute which see a footfall of over 10,000 patients daily. Doctors said that they are still managing patient care in these areas manually. Officials expect the software to function fully by the weekend. “We hope to resume 100 per cent of the e-hospital services from Monday next week,” the official quoted above informed.

NEW DELHI: In a little respite to the score of patients who have been thronging All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for quality treatment, the institute conducted a trial of cyberattack-hit e-hospital software in the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) Out Patient Department (OPD) on Tuesday. Official sources said that around 3,000 new and follow-up registrations of patients happened in a day which includes registrations done manually. The trial run of e-hospital was also conducted at other centres including Mother and Child block, Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences (CN) Centre, Rajendra Prasad (RP) Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences among others. It was the second day of e-hospital software trials which remained redundant since the morning of November 23 when a major ransomware attack paralysed digital services at patient care delivery areas of the hospital. On Monday, a trial of the software was conducted at the old OPD of AIIMS. A few registrations were done through the servers. “The digital services are coming back gradually. Currently, we are facilitating patient care manually as well as through e-hospital software in a phased manner. So far, the e-hospital is working fine after remaining shut for nearly a couple of weeks. Unique Health Identifications (UHIDs) are being generated through it and commands to other centres like diagnostics are also being sent. We are also working on restoring the data lost in the attack,” a senior official from the hospital said. However, the figure is less than 30 per cent of the registrations generally done in the OPDs of the institute which see a footfall of over 10,000 patients daily. Doctors said that they are still managing patient care in these areas manually. Officials expect the software to function fully by the weekend. “We hope to resume 100 per cent of the e-hospital services from Monday next week,” the official quoted above informed.