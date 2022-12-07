Home Cities Delhi

Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid

However, this court finds it a little difficult to accept the subject contention urged by the appellant at this stage.

Published: 07th December 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)

Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after student activist Umar Khalid was acquitted of riot-related charges, JNU student and activist Sharjeel Imam on Tuesday approached SC seeking to expunge observations made by the Delhi High Court regarding Imam while denying bail to Umar Khalid in a riot conspiracy case.

The Delhi HC while denying bail to Khalid on October 18 had said that Khalid was constantly in touch with Sharjeel Imam who was arguably ‘at the head of the conspiracy’.The HC had also referred to Sharjeel Imam as the main conspirator in one of its paras.

The HC has said Khalid was in constant touch with other co-accused persons, including Sharjeel Imam, who arguably was at the head of the conspiracy. Sharjeel has also sought to expunge the HC’s observation wherein it had said that it found it difficult in accepting contention that Khalid and Imam had never spoken to each other.

Imam has also sought to expunge the HC’s observation wherein it had said, “It was stated that there is no ideological meeting of minds and the lower court has misinterpreted witness statements to draw a connection between Khalid and Imam, whereas the two have never even spoken to each other.

However, this court finds it a little difficult to accept the subject contention urged by the appellant at this stage. Admittedly, there exists a string of commonality which runs among all the co-accused. It is admitted position that both the appellant and Imam are members of the same WhatsApp group. It is also an admitted position that the duo participated in the protest organised at Jantar Mantar.”

It has been argued by Sharjeel Imam that HC has made remarks against him irrespective of the fact that he wasn’t a party in the bail plea.“In any event, without prejudice to the foregoing, there is absolutely no evidence on record to justify the Impugned observations/remarks made against the Petitioner. Notably, none of the Impugned observations and remarks are borne out of the record. Rather, they are ex-facie contradictory and even go beyond the allegations contained in the chargesheet,” the plea states.

Lastly, he has also said that remarks have been made in complete defiance of the law laid down by SC’s judgments reiterating which vitiate his right to a fair trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam JNU Umar Khalid Delhi Riots
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp