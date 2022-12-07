Trousseaux tales

Sharmistha Ghosal By

Express News Service

Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra, who has changed the ethnic wear fashion scape forever, creates newer prisms in his latest bridal edit Khaab through which trends and broader narratives are further constructed. Melding reel-life brides with real ones, Khaab displays a timeless blend of the couturier’s knowledge of films with his passion for Indian craft. He has conceived an ebullient palette for the same in shades of red, yellow, and gold. With pieces having detailed fine threadwork in ivory, the ensembles are in touch with fresh designs that are appealing to the aesthetics of the new-age bride. While the signature veils, trails, embellishments, and crafts like sequins, zardozi, chikankari, and Kashmiri threadwork remain the mainstay; artistic and intricate designs reign supreme in this collection. We speak to the designer to get some useful tips for would-be brides and grooms.



Outfits from the collection ‘Khaab’

What was the idea behind Khaab?

Our 2022 couture collection Khaab implicates a world that shines brightly with immaculate craftsmanship, and exquisitely designed and dreamlike details. The silhouettes hope to evoke a sense of romance and devotion to oneself. This year’s bridal campaign treads that delicate line between my love for cinema and couture. I’ve always worked behind the scenes to perfect my collection, whether it is draping the veil, eliminating or adding accessories, demonstrating posing impressions to models, or offering the director my fashion views. My idea of an idyllic bridal look is set against a backstory of imperfections, behind-the-scenes chaos, backstage clutter, lights, hefty equipment, styling pins, mood boards, fabrics, and human figures scampering around to get that one impeccable shot. I wanted to capture all these elements behind the perfection, through my love of cinema, couture, and craft.

How has the wedding fashion scene evolved in India?

Weddings have become so meaningful today, be it on a small or a large scale. From the bridal ensemble to the makeup and jewellery and the décor—everything has a structure. The new-age couple is so innovative with their celebrations that they go all out to ensure their wedding is personalised and ingrained with their identity.

What trends will rule this bridal season?

You can be sure of seeing a lot of colours apart from the heirloom red. Although they’re our favourite, crimson will have a lot of variations this time. Trailing lehengas and asymmetrical silhouettes will be doing rounds too. We see a change in the scope of events; brides want more intimate soirées, so they will choose versatile attires. The grooms tend to take the easy way out by wearing something too familiar. But clothes should always speak volumes, so, they should go for a classic sherwani, suit, or tuxedo with comfortable pants. From various sherwanis and bandhgalas to differently-cut jackets paired with edgy pants to simple kurtas and pants with separate embellished jackets, choose from anything that suits you. Invest in a well-suited tux and make sure to add an element to your outfit to complement your significant other.

What high-end couture jewellery have you come up with for brides?

We’ve curated a range of timeless couture treasures that suit every occasion, season, or outfit. Be it polkis, emeralds, rubies, tanzanites, or full-cut diamonds—these jewels add a heavenly touch to the overall aura of the bride.

Which accessories will trend this season?

Crowned veils, double draping in complementing hues, small kaliras, and coloured jewellery with a lot of polkis will be in vogue. Multi-layered neckpieces, crescent nathnis, and braided matha pattis have become popular among millennial brides. Diamonds have always been a girl’s favourites and hence, there needs to be at least one diamond set in the final trousseau.

Price on request.manishmalhotra.in

