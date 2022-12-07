Two held for cheating gamers in name of Unknown Cash

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two youngsters who used to cheat people, especially gamers, on the pretext of providing them low-cost in-game cash known as Unknown Cash (UC), an official said Tuesday. The accused, identified as Bunty, 21, and Sagar, 21, both pursuing BAs (final years), were nabbed from Sonipat, Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said a complaint was lodged by a person who stated that he saw an advertisement on YouTube regarding purchasing the PUBG ID at a 30 per cent discount.

“While surfing the web page, he was prompted to submit his mobile number; without understanding the consequences and in a flow of interest, he submitted his mobile number,” the DCP said. Thereafter, the victim immediately received a call from an unknown mobile number. According to the official, the caller induced the victim by providing the UC (unknown cash) at a low price.

Subsequently, by accepting multiple offers, the complainant, through various transactions, transferred an amount of Rs 88,800. When the victim realised he was being duped, he went to the police. Accordingly, the police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, the police analysed the details of the alleged mobile numbers and found them ‘switched off’. “The details of the registered owner of the said mobile number were obtained and he was identified as Bunty,” the official said. Further, it was learned that he had transferred the money from his bank account to another account.

On the basis of a technical investigation the police zeroed in on their location which was traced in Sonipat, Haryana. A raid was carried out, and the accused were apprehended.

