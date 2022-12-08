Home Cities Delhi

Big wins, narrow escapes for AAP in MCD elections

Cong scripts victories in Muslim-dominated wards, while BJP performs well in riot-hit N-E

Published: 08th December 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during celebrations after AAP crossed the majority mark in MCD polls on Wednesday

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the AAP’s victorious ride in the MCD elections, 250 seats across the national capital witnessed tales of fortunes and unfortunate political destinies of candidates ranging from thumping mandates to narrow-margin winnings.

Chandani Mahal saw the biggest victory after AAP’s Aaley Mohammed Iqbal secured 17,134 votes against Mohammad Hamid of Congress, who got just 2,065 votes while in Nand Nagri AAP’s Ashu Thakur just escaped with a narrow margin of 54 votes against BJP’s Kanchal Choudhary.  Thakur got 10,443 votes and Choudhary managed to secure 10,399 votes.

The biggest victory in the game was won by Congress with Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair victory by a margin of 15,193 votes in northeast Delhi’s Chauhan Banger. Zubair got  21,131 votes against AAP’s Asma Begum who managed to get 5,938 votes. 

Most of the seats the grand-old party won in the 2022 MCD polls are Muslim-dominated wards. While Nazia Khatoon of the Congress bagged the Brij Puri ward by a margin of 2,118 votes against AAP’s Afreen Naaz, Sabila Begum secured the Mustafabad ward by defeating AIMIM’s Satwati Begum by 6,582 votes.

Another victory was of 12,886 votes in Old Delhi’s Bazar Sita Ram with AAP’s Rafia Mahir who got 16,639 beating Congress’s Seema Tahira who hardly got 3,753 votes. Notably, 12 wards witnessed such victories of less than 200 votes including eight of them by BJP candidates and fourth are AAP candidates.

In Alipur, BJP’s Yogesh won by 91 votes against AAP’s Deep Kumar. In Shakur Pur, BJP won by 104 votes, In Molarband, AAP won by 127 votes, and In Raghubir Nagar BJP won by 146 votes.

BJP fares well in riot-hit northeast Delhi

Despite losing the MCD polls, the BJP fared well in trans Yamuna areas, including northeast Delhi that was rocked by communal riots in 2020, but its performance took a hit in the city’s northern and southern parts of the city, data showed.

The BJP won 22 of the 36 wards in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency. The AAP won 11 wards and Congress three wards in East Delhi represented in the Lok Sabha by BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. 

In the north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, represented by MP Manoj Tiwari, the BJP won 21 of the 41 wards, said party leaders.

Traders urge AAP to deliver on sanitation
Expressing hope that the MCD would improve civic amenities in the capital, Traders and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) on Wednesday said that there will be a limited opportunity now. Traders and the RWAs claimed that sanitation and cleanliness are the biggest challenges for the civic authorities and urged the AAP-led civic body to deliver on it. United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), a confederation of more than 2,500 RWAs in Delhi, demanded the AAP to release its strategy for its first 100 days in power 

