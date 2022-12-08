In victory speech, Kejriwal seeks PM’s blessings to run MCD

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A decade on, Arvind Kejriwal has clearly come a long way since he unmasked his political ambitions in November 2012. On Wednesday, he stood at his AAP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, within a kissing distance from BJP’s plush and Delhi Congress’ plain offices, victorious and generous. AAP’s MCD victory is more than a democratic phase; it was Kejriwal’s moment of crowning glory, described by his deputy Manish Sisodia as the win of ‘aam aadmi’ against a party flaunted as the biggest in the world.

In a rare gesture, Kejriwal, also AAP’s national convenor, responded to a group of supporters who shouted “love you Kejriwal.” “I love you too,” said a beaming Kejriwal. Seen within the ambit of a democratic tradition, Kejriwal first sought PM Narendra Modi’s blessings and collaborative efforts from all the councilors to efficiently run the MCD.

Kejriwal started off by expressing his gratitude to Delhiites who have given their “laal (son)” an opportunity to clean up the city. “First, we brought about a drastic change in schools and hospitals, now it’s time to change how Delhi looks. I thank the people for choosing their son to clean the city mess accumulated over a decade of mismanagement,” he said.

In his address to the huge crowd gathered at the party’s headquarters, Kejriwal said, “Everyone (councilors) should come together and make Delhi a better place to live.” “Election politics ends today. It’s time to work. The councilors who won the election are no longer mere party members.

You all now belong to the ward and the civic body. We have to improve the condition of Delhi. For that, we need cooperation from all the councilors of BJP and Congress. I also seek blessings of the Centre and the prime minister and expect their cooperation in cleaning the city,” he added.

Other than cleaning the city, the AAP chief underlined the need to end corruption “reigning” in the civic body. The Delhi CM said that the results of MCD elections will set an example that issue-based politics can also make parties win an election. “This is the end of negative politics where only mudslinging and baseless accusations have become a norm,” he said.

