Home Cities Delhi

Craft connection: Delhi Tourism to organise the Winter Mela 2022

This ongoing shopping carnival is a perfect excuse to stock up your winter wardrobe with products that are handcrafted with love

Published: 09th December 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Women knitting in the Shen stall;

By Kulsoom Abid
Express News Service

India has a diverse handicraft industry that is rich in history, culture, and heritage, with each state having its unique embroidery style and craft. Though the value of Indian crafts has increased over time, learning traditional handicrafts as a career is considered unfavourable among the younger generation due to economic challenges and lack of recognition. 

In order to give diverse crafts a platform and to encourage artisans to showcase their work, Dastkar—a private, non-profit organisation that aims to assist traditional Indian craftspeople—collaborated with Delhi Tourism to organise the Winter Mela 2022. 

Customers busy browsing through a stall

Empowering lives 
On browsing through the many segments at the Mela, we found two women busy knitting sweaters in one of the stalls. The duo was a part of Shen—an organisation based in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. Rinchen, a member of Shen, gave us more insight into the brand, “Shen is what we call snow leopard in our regional dialect. Every year, we come to Delhi for the Winter Mela and collect revenue for the organisation. We help endangered snow leopards survive by ensuring no poaching happens in and around our villages. The best part about Shen is that all the products are hand-woven by native women of Spiti Valley.”

Crafting opportunities
In a slew of cozy winter accessories, we noticed adorable handmade Santa Claus and other Christmassy accessories that were ready just in time for the festival. Made from recycled plastic, paper, and flowers, these products were on display as part of Art for Prabhat, an artist community under Prabhat—an organisation that works for the development of children with disabilities. Prabhat also provides persons with disabilities with employment opportunities through their eco-friendly brand Avacayam. Dilip Kumar Prajapati, sales director, Avacayam, pointed at a handmade Santa accessory, adding, “These are made of papier-mâché. Other than plastic, paper, and flowers, we also collect fabric waste from households and factories to craft handwoven rugs and sweaters.” 

When customers turn sellers
This year, the Dastkar Winter Mela not only provides a platform to traditional handicraft workers, but also gives opportunities to young handicraft entrepreneurs. Cases in point are Muskan Sharma and Shalini (she started  a macramé studio called Kalaatript), two college graduates who became sellers from being customers at the Dastkar Mela. Muskan, who launched her brand Baraf, a knitting studio with a team of five, shared, “The idea behind the studio is to provide fair wages to the workers.” 

This event is just the right place to be at before you brace the Delhi’s winters. It not only allows you to celebrate Indian craftsmanship but also encourages youngsters to associate such crafts with a career opportunity. From traditional artistry across categories like home-décor and more to people working for many causes and youngsters launching their own ventures, it is safe to say that the Mela has it all. 

CHECK IT OUT
WHAT:  Dastkar Winter Mela 2022
WHEN:  Till December 12; 11:00am to 7:00pm
WHERE:  Nature Bazaar Venue, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur
PRICE: Rs 40

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Tourism Winter Mela 2022 Indian crafts
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp