Ex-Congress MLA gets bail in cop manhandling case

The court noted that the elections are over and there is no possibility of the applicant (Asif Khan) disturbing the law and order situation in the area.

Published: 09th December 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Congress MLA from Okhla, Asif Mohammad Khan, who was arrested for allegedly manhandling an on-duty Sub-Inspector in Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood in the south of the national capital.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Aggarwal observed that Khan, who is in custody since November 26, is not required for further investigation and allowed the bail on furnishing an amount of Rs 50,000. The court noted that the elections are over and there is no possibility of the applicant (Asif Khan) disturbing the law and order situation in the area.

Asif Khan’s daughter Ariba Khan won in the December 4 MCD elections and the incident happened when her father was addressing a gathering in the area during the polls. The incident occurred when Khan and his supporters, who gathered near a mosque at Shaheen Bagh, were asked by the officer not to do so without the permission of the election commission, officials said.

The police had registered an FIR under sections 186 (obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC at the Shaheen Bagh police station.

Earlier his bail was rejected by Metropolitan Magistrate Shikha Chahal. The Congress leader is also the brother of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

