Minimalistic magic: Sonam Dubal's 'Winter Flowers' collection 

Sanskar by Sonam Dubal is now a 22-year odyssey of design interpretation inspired by the couturier’s Buddhist heritage and diverse background. Focusing heavily on Asian motifs and symbols, this label is a vanguard experiment in redefining traditional Indian silhouettes that blend cultures; recreating stories from the past for the future. The designer has now launched his latest collection titled Winter Flowers.

“Winter Flowers is a conscious move towards more minimalistic, cleaner looks. There’s a diversity of textiles I have worked with in this edit including eri silk from Assam, wool from Kashmir, khadi from Puducherry and ikat from Odisha. I’ve used several techniques including upcycling and other sustainable methods moving in the direction of ‘small is beautiful’—making smaller collections with stronger statements,” begins Sonam, who graduated from the NIFT, New Delhi, in 1990.

“A lot of the embroideries are inspired by the silk route, a journey through the Himalayas, and I follow that journey and remap older techniques onto newer palettes. Look forward to black, indigo, burgundy, dull copper, and gold in stripes, and block prints spread across 50 pieces that work into approximately 30 ensembles and include embroidered jackets and coats, crushed dresses, kaftans, shrugs, and wraps,” he adds.

Next, the label will release an SS ’23 collection with more floral prints in linen, sticking to minimalism in style with lesser embroideries. “The idea is to move away from heavy fabrics and bring in lighter, breezier silhouettes and that’s what I hope to achieve in the next season,” he concludes.

Rs 7,000 onwards

