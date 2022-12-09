Home Cities Delhi

Support of people in Gujarat helped AAP gain ‘national party’ status, says Kejriwal

Gujarat has been called a BJP “fortress”, however this time the people have helped AAP to make a dent in it, he said.

Published: 09th December 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

AAP

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai address media after the party got status of National Party on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said though the party has not won many seats in Gujarat but the votes it got helped it attaining the status of the national party. “I am thankful to the people of Gujarat for helping us attain the status of national party. Very few parties enjoy the status and now we are one of them. Ours is only a 10-year-old party,” the chief minister said.

Gujarat has been called a BJP “fortress”, however this time the people have helped AAP to make a dent in it, he said. “Hopefully, next time we will be able to win it,” added Kejriwal.  Kejriwal also said that during the campaigning, his party and leaders never indulged in mudslinging or abusive politics. They only talked about positive things and the work done by the party in Delhi and Punjab where AAP is in power, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said AAP is on course to become a national party, thanks to the votes given by the people of Gujarat. With counting of votes crossing the halfway mark in most constituencies of Gujarat, the BJP has received 53 per cent of the votes, while the Congress has 27 per cent votes and the AAP 13 per cent.

“AAP is becoming a national party due to the support of people. The politics of education and health is making a mark for the first time in the country. Congratulations to the entire country on this,” he said.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that his party gained national party status in just 10 years and thanked the people of Gujarat for it. Singh said his party’s leaders worked hard.

“The AAP managed to bag the status of national party in just 10 years. That’s the pace of growth of this party. We got around 35 lakh votes in Gujarat. All leaders worked hard and visited rural areas in Gujarat. Gujarat is considered the home turf of the BJP, yet the AAP managed to get 35 lakh votes,” he said during a press conference.

To earn a national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election. The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday won five seats and secured 13 per cent of the popular vote in Gujarat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP national party Gujarat Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp