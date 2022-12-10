70-kg ganja smuggled from Vizag seized from Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Crime Branch of Delhi Police seized nearly 100 kg of marijuana of which 72 Kg was confiscated while it was being smuggled into the national capital from Vishakhapatnam, an official said on Friday.

Three people, including a woman, identified as Noor Mohmmad alias Babloo (39), Ujjwal Kumar (23), and Laxmi Singh (25), who were transporting the contraband were arrested along with a Delhi-based history-sheeter to whom they were supposed to deliver the drug consignment.

Interestingly, while transporting the drugs from Vishakhapatnam to Delhi the accused woman used to sit on the co-driver seat and pretend like a family. On seeing the lady in the car, the cops didn’t have a suspicion about them.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a tip-off was received about the supply of a consignment of Ganja procured from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh which was going to be delivered to Delhi.

“Subsequently, a trap was laid near J&K Pocket, Dilshad Garden, Delhi. An Andra Pradesh-registered Innova car coming from Apsara Border towards Seemapuri was noticed and intercepted. During the search of the car, a total of 72.2 Kg ganja was recovered,” the Special CP said.

He informed that when the occupants of the car were interrogated they disclosed that they had purchased the ganja from Vishakhapatnam, and were going to supply to one Azad alias Raakal who is a 
resident of New Seemapuri in the capital.

