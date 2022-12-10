BJP asks L-G to remove DCW chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a court-ordered framing of charges against the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson in connection with appointments to the panel, the BJP on Friday asked L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to remove Swati Maliwal from the post of the DCW chief.

In a letter to the L-G, BJP MP Parvesh Verma stated that the issue of appointing workers of the AAP to different posts in the women’s rights panel by the DCW chairperson. “In an alleged plot, the defendants

appointed AAP workers to various DCW positions without following proper procedures. I request you (L-G) to take immediate action against Maliwal for her unconstitutional action and remove her from the position,” Verma said.

“Misuse of power has become a common affair for the AAP government, there is rigging in every department. Yesterday, the court ordered to register a case against @SwatiJaiHind. And I wrote a letter today @LtGovDelhi that such persons should be unseated from the post of chairperson of the DCW immediately,” Verma wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said the court accepted that the jobs were given to the people associated with the AAP after bending the rules and regulations and in addition to that the salaries paid to them were also doubled. “Since all those appointed are associated with the AAP, it could not have been possible without the knowledge of CM Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Taking the matter into cognisance, Adesh Gupta, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, tweeted in Hindi and said, “AAP leaves no stone unturned in corruption. The court framed charges of illegal appointments, by misusing official position, against the DCW chairperson.”

A city court had on Thursday ordered framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal and others for “prima facie” abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers to different posts in the women’s rights body.

Honest people have to prove their honesty: Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission of Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday said honest people have to prove their honesty while thieves enjoyed their lives, a day after a city court ordered framing of charges against her in connection with appointments to the panel. A city court on Thursday ordered framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal and others for ‘prima facie’ abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers to different posts in the panel.

“Those who work with honesty have to prove their honesty while thieves enjoy in the country. I have handled lakhs of cases, saved several girls from trafficking, ensured that drug and liquor mafia were caught, and stood with the poor. This is my only crime. As long as I am alive, I will keep fighting,” Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The court has ordered framing of charges against the accused under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, read with Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Branch on a complaint by former BJP leader and Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Shukla Singh. PTI



NEW DELHI: After a court-ordered framing of charges against the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson in connection with appointments to the panel, the BJP on Friday asked L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to remove Swati Maliwal from the post of the DCW chief. In a letter to the L-G, BJP MP Parvesh Verma stated that the issue of appointing workers of the AAP to different posts in the women’s rights panel by the DCW chairperson. “In an alleged plot, the defendants appointed AAP workers to various DCW positions without following proper procedures. I request you (L-G) to take immediate action against Maliwal for her unconstitutional action and remove her from the position,” Verma said. “Misuse of power has become a common affair for the AAP government, there is rigging in every department. Yesterday, the court ordered to register a case against @SwatiJaiHind. And I wrote a letter today @LtGovDelhi that such persons should be unseated from the post of chairperson of the DCW immediately,” Verma wrote in Hindi on Twitter. A senior Delhi BJP leader said the court accepted that the jobs were given to the people associated with the AAP after bending the rules and regulations and in addition to that the salaries paid to them were also doubled. “Since all those appointed are associated with the AAP, it could not have been possible without the knowledge of CM Arvind Kejriwal,” he said. Taking the matter into cognisance, Adesh Gupta, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, tweeted in Hindi and said, “AAP leaves no stone unturned in corruption. The court framed charges of illegal appointments, by misusing official position, against the DCW chairperson.” A city court had on Thursday ordered framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal and others for “prima facie” abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers to different posts in the women’s rights body. Honest people have to prove their honesty: Swati Maliwal Delhi Commission of Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday said honest people have to prove their honesty while thieves enjoyed their lives, a day after a city court ordered framing of charges against her in connection with appointments to the panel. A city court on Thursday ordered framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal and others for ‘prima facie’ abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers to different posts in the panel. “Those who work with honesty have to prove their honesty while thieves enjoy in the country. I have handled lakhs of cases, saved several girls from trafficking, ensured that drug and liquor mafia were caught, and stood with the poor. This is my only crime. As long as I am alive, I will keep fighting,” Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi. The court has ordered framing of charges against the accused under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, read with Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Branch on a complaint by former BJP leader and Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Shukla Singh. PTI