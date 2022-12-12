After Covid hiatus, Delhi's German Christmas Market returns this year

Simi Kuriakose By

Frequent sights on a Sunday while on a jaunt through the manicured lawns of the city’s iconic Sunder Nursery entail families digging into an appetising picnic lunch, friends gathered in groups to catch up on the week’s missed common moments, and pet parents walking their pooches, among others. This weekend, however, an addition to this familiar scene was a thriving event that captured the essence of a traditional German market. An annual gala fair—to ring in the festivities—organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), the German Christmas Market made a strong comeback after a COVID hiatus.

The multitude of people across Delhi-NCR—expats, young couples, parents with kids in tow, senior citizens—who thronged the venue over the weekend was enough to validate the popularity that this event has earned over time.

Giving us an overview of the event when we visited the Market on Sunday, Sumati Sud, Director, IGCC, shared, “We’ve been organising this Market for 23 years with an idea to bring German culture to the Indian public. Also, after the pandemic, it is nice to see how happy people are to be outdoors and celebrate this in a green environment.”

Activities galore

The heritage park was imprinted with holiday cheer with about 108 stalls, both homegrown and others. On display in these were a plethora of Christmassy staples such as accessories including the Yule Tree, ornaments such as angel toppers, garlands, and more, winter- and outer-wear, stationery, handicrafts, plants, etc. Furthermore, there was a veritable smorgasbord of flavoursome food options that included baked, grilled, fried, and everything in between. Those looking to enjoy authentic German culinary offerings were not disappointed thanks to stalls that served Bratwurst, Chicken Schnitzel, German beer, glühwein, and more.

Miriam (33), who works at the Spanish Embassy and has been in India for about nine years, mentioned how visiting the German market year after year has become a ritual for her, “I used to go to the German Embassy for this Market; now it has shifted to Sunder Nursery because of a bigger space. It is very nice, however it does not feel like Christmas at all (laughs) as it is really hot today and I am not used to this kind of weather during Christmas.”

More than child’s play

To cater to a pronounced gathering of children, the organisers included activities such as spot painting competition, Christmas choir, and storytelling. The young remained entertained as they interacted with the in-house clown, and enjoyed tricks conjured up by a German magician. To keep in accord with the festive season, Santa Claus also made an appearance. Jyoti from Patel Nagar, who was at the event with her son, shared, “I used to attend this event before COVID as well; it is a great carnival for kids as well as for adults.”

A gripe that was common to most people we spoke to was how the place was overcrowded on a Sunday. Apart from that, many mentioned that getting to the venue was quite a task. Jyoti added, “Travelling to Sunder Nursery, which is already crowded on a Sunday, was difficult… It took me almost two and a half hours.” Akshar from Noida, who was at the event with his family, shared, “The experience is pretty good, though it is very crowded.” His wife Chandni added, “Ordering food here is a little confusing and there are very few vegetarian options.”

There’s no doubt that an event speckled with an array of regional produce and products as well as activities is a great way to bridge two cultures. Sonia Prashar, Deputy Director General, IGCC, summed it up best as she signed off, “The turnout was quite encouraging, with roughly 10,000 visitors [over the weekend]. IGCC’s main work is Indo-German economic co-operation. But it is always good to connect the economy via culture.”

